According to tweets from the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the incident happened on Buchanan Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were trapped following a rollover crash in Winston-Salem Monday.

The people who were trapped were eventually able to be removed from the vehicle, according to the fire department.

Buchanan and Brewer Streets will now remain closed until further notice.