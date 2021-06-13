Are gyms and fitness studios making a comeback?

Charlotte welcomes its first outdoor cycling studio

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coronavirus has been devastating to many businesses that had to close temporarily or limit access to customers. Gyms and fitness studios have been among the industries hit hard by the pandemic, but now with people vaccinated and restrictions eased is fitness making a comeback?

"It's just going to look different," Skycycle instructor, Sarah Pitts said.

Pitts used to work at Flywheel, a cycling studio that permanently closed due to the pandemic. Now Pitts, and a group of instructors have opened Skycycle, an outdoor rooftop cycling studio in Dilworth.

"We felt like people were ready for community again," Pitts said.

"I was very ready to come back, it's outdoors so it has an extra level of safety," cyclist Beth Reisinger said.

Reisinger was eager to work out in person again, like so many other people she did what she could to stay fit at home with virtual classes.

"It was very depressing to be honest with you because you didn't just lose the athletic workout, you lost the people," Reisinger said.

While Reisinger is ready to ride again, some people aren't.

Nearly 70% of those who started using an online fitness program will continue long-term, according to a survey by consulting firm, McKinsey and Company.

"We can't compare to what it was because it's a different scene now," Pitts said. "Priorities, expectations are just different."

Experts say smaller fitness businesses like spin and yoga studios have yet to recover at the same pace as big gyms. Crunch fitness reporting an uptick in members.

"We're forecasting that the big boom is September when we've gotten through the summer, the kids are back to school, there's some normalcy with businesses opening offices again," Crunch Fitness Worldwide CEO, Jim Rowley said.

As for Skycycle, they are in the beginning stages of opening with two classes per day. Riders wear noise-canceling headphones, where they can hear the instructor and music.





