ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An urgent warning for parents before your kids eat any more Halloween candy.

Parents in Rowan County called the sheriff's office after their son found a needle in his candy. They said the 12-year-old boy was stuck with a needle that was inside a mini Snickers bar.

According to a sheriff's office report, the boy trick-or-treated in the Grace Ridge subdivision off Grace Church Road. He wasn't sure which house the tainted candy came from. The boy was treated for a minor injury.

A similar case was brought to the attention of the sheriff's office after the first incident came to light. According to the report, parents checked their children's candy before they ate it and found a mini Snickers bar with two small metal objects inside. The kids had also trick-or-treated in the Grace Ridge subdivision but weren't sure which house the infected candy came from.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

