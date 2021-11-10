Rowan County Sheriff's Office remembering master deputy that passed away from COVID-19 complications

The sheriff's office made the announcement on Sunday, Oct. 10.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is remembering a fallen member that will be remembered as "respected," "dependable" and "hardworking."

According to a news release from the office, Master Deputy William "Billy" Marsh passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Marsh was sworn in with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office in 2012 as a reserve deputy while also working with the Cleveland Police Department as a full-time officer.

Marsh became a full-time deputy with RCSO in 2015.

According to the news release, Marsh had been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since Thursday, Sept. 30.

He is survived by his wife and two-year-old child. Funeral arrangements for Marsh are still pending at this time.

The announcement marks the third COVID-19 related death in the span of a week involving a law enforcement member from the Charlotte area.