The Carroll Companies made an announcement Tuesday saying they will rebrand their new hotel to an AC by Marriott hotel.

Carroll said they will be rebranding their newest hotel at Carroll South of Ballpark along North Eugene Street near Bellemeade Street, Tuesday morning.

“Our company has previously held a franchise agreement with Marriott International for an Aloft hotel at this location,” the company said in a press release.

Carroll says the new AC hotel will have 130 plus rooms, meeting spaces, and a bar featuring large glass doors which overlooks North Eugene Street and the downtown skyline.

“The Aloft concept was to be 6 stories in height, but I want the top stories to be able to see the mountains in Virginia over Project Slugger on a clear day, so we are increasing the hotel height to 12 stories,” said Roy Carroll. “This is going to be an awesome hotel that, in conjunction with the Hyatt Place, will give us nearly 240 hotel rooms, which will enable us to accommodate larger groups in our downtown.”

Carroll says the company feels the AC by Marriott brand will be a perfect fit in the growing economy of downtown Greensboro.

