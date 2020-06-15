Gov. Roy Cooper Proclaims Healthcare Heroes Day 2020

In honor of the heroes, a special flag will be raised in front of the North Carolina State Capitol and will fly until July 15.

“I am so grateful to our healthcare heroes who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and save lives,” said Governor Cooper. “As this pandemic continues to grip our country, I am thankful for these North Carolinians who have answered the call to help others in need, and we can support them by doing our part in fighting this pandemic.”