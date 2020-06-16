Turning down an invite during the coronavirus pandemic

Social distancing and mask wearing is controversial. How to turn down an invite when you'd rather stay home.

With the stay at home order lifted, some of you are ready to get out and about, while others, however, are still staying put during the pandemic. Cases are still rising in our state and some are weary to be around other people. What are some ways to say no if you're invited out, but uncomfortable going.

Not wanting to offend someone is the reason that you have a hard time declining an invite. Social distancing and mask wearing is controversial and polarized. If you decline an invite that it can be perceived that you're saying the person who invited you isn't making a good choice. Some people might feel that you'll get grilled about your decision. And some don't want to have to justify their reasons.

There's a way to say no that would shut down the questions from the person who invited you out. You have a better chance of controlling the narrative if when you decline you give a simple reason. You might say something like, "Hey,it's so nice to get the invite. I'd love to hang out soon. I'm might ready yet to go out." Keep it light and friendly.

You might get some push back. And if you do then acknowledge what they're saying. You might say something like, "I hear ya." And you can follow with, "It's great that you've stayed healthy. I'm just not there yet. I'll let you know when I'm ready to venture out." And then drop it. Change the subject. Remember to say it all with a smile on your face.