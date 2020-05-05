GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rudd Farm reopened its drive-thru for strawberries and other produce on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the farm said it will stay open until it sells out of strawberries for the day. Customers will need to stay in their cars while purchasing berries. Rudd Farm said each vehicle will be limited to two large baskets. The price per basket is $15.

Last month, the farm announced on Facebook it would be closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rudd Farm has been posting updates on Facebook about when you can expect the next drive-thru sales. The farm is located at 4021 Hicone Road in Greensboro.

Rudd Farm THANK YOU! To our amazing customers and friends who have prayed f... or our workers and family and checked on us daily - from the bottom of our hearts - THANK YOU! We have never felt more loved and supported.

More on WFMYNews2.com

RELATED: Myrtle Beach is open! Why you can't go.

RELATED: Guilford County provides COVID-19 community testing

RELATED: Burlington nursing home holds parade for family members, friends