GREENSBORO, N.C. — Popular strawberry grower Rudd Farm in Greensboro is temporarily closing its operation after several workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

“One of our workers advised us of feeling sick and has tested positive for the coronavirus. After further testing, several more workers have tested positive,” Rudd Farm said in a Facebook post on Friday night.

The Farm says it is now taking the steps to further protect its workers, their families, and customers.

“Out of an abundance of caution and out of concern for our workers and their families, we are closing our operation to the public at this time. We are devastated, but our top priorities are the safety of our workers, our family, and our customers.”

The post ended on a high note has Rudd Farm thanked the community for its support.

“We cannot tell you how much we appreciate your support. We ask for your prayers for our workers and our family. Please stay safe, and we will update you when we can.”

As of now, there has been no word on when the farm will open back up.

