Ruff Housing now properly licensed after passing state inspection

Ruff Housing in Greensboro has been closed for weeks after failing multiple inspections and operating without a valid boarding license.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After being shut down for weeks, Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro can resume boarding services.

The business shut down its boarding services, last month.

On November 17, 2022, a spokesperson with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said "Ruff Housing in Greensboro has now been inspected, and the location passed. Therefore, the business can resume boarding."

According to state records, Ruff Housing, owned by Destination Pets LLC. has failed multiple inspections dating back to November, 2021.

According to the Animal Welfare Section of the NC Department of Agriculture, on November 1, 2021, the kennel was found to be operating as a boarding kennel and offering boarding services to the public without a valid boarding license.

That is a violation of a North Carolina general statute.

Several deficiencies were also noted, which require repair.

Multiple inspections were made by state officials, including a walk-through where Inspector Christie Shore highlighted all of the violations and offered suggestions for corrective actions.

Some of those violations include:

Kennels were not provided with adequate ventilation

Inadequate lighting

Cracks in the floor and portions were not properly sealed

Damaged plastic pool with sharp edges

Damaged shade cells that protect animals from sunlight

Ruff Housing's boarding kennel license application was officially denied on October 11, 2022.

Although the kennel is now properly licensed and allowed to resume services, state officials did fine the business for violation of state law.

The fine totals $2,500 and an assessment letter was sent to Destination Pets LLC on November 14, 2022.

We have reached out to Ruff Housing's parent company, Destination Pets LLC. for comment multiple times and have not heard back.

On November 10, 2022, an employee of the Greensboro kennel declined our request for information or an interview, instead, referring us to their legal department.