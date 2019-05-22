GREENSBORO, N.C. — In light of a Greensboro Zoning Commission decision not to grant a permit that would allow the Julian Price House to operate as a tourist home, we wanted to follow up on a question sent in to WFMY News 2:

Why can't the home be used for short-term rentals like Airbnb or VRBN?

The Julian Price House, like many other homes in Greensboro, falls in a Single Family Residential zone. City ordinance mandates that property owners would need to seek a special permit to make the home a bed & breakfast-type establishment, or a tourist home. Without that permit, the house can't be used for short-term rentals.

If properties are zoned for Multifamily or Office, there is no special permit required, but there are certain standards the homes have to adhere to:

A tourist home may not locate within 400 feet of a rooming house or another tourist home.

No more than 6 guest rooms are allowed.

The owner or operator of the tourist home must reside on site.

Tourist homes are allowed only in buildings originally constructed as dwellings.

Only one kitchen facility is allowed. Meals may be provided only for guests and employees of the tourist home. Rooms may not be equipped with cooking facilities.

Patrons may not stay in a specific tourist home more than 15 days within a 60-day period.

Signage for tourist homes is limited to one attached sign mounted flat to the front wall of the building that does not exceed 4 square feet in area and 6 feet in height above ground level. Only external illumination is allowed.

If there is a violation in code, the City's Planning Department says it can start the enforcement process by issuing a notice of violation. By state law, the homeowner has 30 days to either comply or appeal. If no change or appeal is made, the City can start issuing civil penalties, which in this case would start at $50.