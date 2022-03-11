Shooting victim found near nature trail thanks to runners

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said the runners discovered a man who was shot in a wooded area near the nature trail.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Two people running on a nature trail discovered a shooting victim Sunday night.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said the runners discovered a man who was shot in a wooded area near the nature trail on Townbranch Road in Graham. They said the man was found just before 5:15 p.m. near the Alamance Christian School's baseball field. They said he was transported to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said there was no threat to the public or property.

However, they want to hear from you if you may have seen or heard something that night in the area and to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 336-229-7100.