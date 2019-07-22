GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fire crews are looking into what happened when an RV went up in flames Monday morning in Greensboro.

The fire happened in the driveway of a home on Sharpe Road just after 8 a.m. Firefighters arrived to see the RV engulfed in flames. Guilford County deputies closed off part of Sharpe Street during the fire. The road later reopened.

There were no injuries.

