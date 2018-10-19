GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville Police Department said a cute little Pit Bull puppy is being hailed a hero for sniffing out a loaded gun on Tuesday.

According to police, the puppy, Ryder had dug up a fully loaded 38 special revolver wrapped in a t-shirt at an apartment complex in North Carolina.

"It's not every day a puppy sniffs out a fully loaded gun, but that's exactly what happened Tuesday," police said.

Officers were able to safely unloaded the weapon and said it's now stored in property and evidence.

"There's a good chance little Ryder may have prevented a tragedy...she certainly prevented the gun from winding up in the wrong hands," police said.

Looks like there might a career in law enforcement for little Ryder!

