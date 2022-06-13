Heat causes Salem Band to cancel concert

Best of Salem Band concert was scheduled for Tuesday, June 14.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This week's Best of Salem Band concert is canceled due to scorching temperatures. The concert was scheduled for Tuesday, June 14.

Due to the heat advisory, the concert is canceled and won't be rescheduled, according to the Board of Directors.

Temperatures on Tuesday and Friday (rain date) will be in the 90s, feeling like 104-106 degrees. The safety of their crew, older band members and audience is the reason for cancelation.

Salem Band's next performance in Salem Square is July 4th at 7:30 p.m. for their annual Stars & Stripes concert.