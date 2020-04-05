FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies say the case of a stolen car in Georgia was resolved here in the triad.

On Friday, May 1st, they say a deputy tried to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee. They say the driver refused to stop continued Northbound on US 421.

The chase ended dramatically after the Jeep crashed into an unoccupied vehicle and then a home on Turtle Rock Lane.

No one was injured, but deputies realized the car was first reported stolen in Georgia. They found a gun, ammo, cash, 842 grams of THC edibles, 214 grams of THC wax concentrate, THC oil, and several other drugs.

22-year-old Nicolas Gainey was arrested and charged with felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, felony Flee to Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle, and multiple drug charges. Gainey received a $25,000 bond.

Deputies reminded people in a press release that they can report drug activity anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

