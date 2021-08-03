'Our community watched in horror' | Salisbury Mayor Pro Tem seeks answers about K-9 Zuul

The internal investigation is reviewing actions taken by one of their officers against the animal, according to Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Mayor Pro Tem, Al Heggins, has submitted questions to the City Manager regarding a training incident involving a Salisbury Police officer and a canine.

The internal investigation is reviewing actions taken by one of their officers against the animal, according to Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. He did not comment on what the investigation entails but confirmed the incident was captured on video.

Stokes cited the incident as an "on-going personnel matter," but did confirm the officer in question has been separated from the K9 while they conduct their review.

The K9 unit, named Zuul, was not harmed, according to Stokes.

The name of the officer was not publicly released.

Stokes said an outside agency has been charged with leading the inquiry. Stokes confirmed that the agency is interviewing and reviewing the matter.

Heggins said the community deserves transparency from the police department and has released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Our community and the nation watched in horror at the violence against this K9 Officer in service to our residents and also heard officers engaging in very disturbing conversation that further erodes public confidence and trust. The City must provide ALL the information allowable under the law and not give even the slightest semblance of non-transparency."

"I submitted key questions to the City Manager, which I believe are central to public trust and confidence. Those questions have been answered. Because the submitted questions and answers were returned to the council in a confidential memo, I am not at liberty to release the questions or answers. As such, I have asked the City Attorney and the City Manager to release those answers in the proper format for public consumption as provided by NCGS 160A-168... Our community deserves clear and honest answers."