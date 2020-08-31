Salisbury Fire crews respond to 'several water rescues' after flash flooding

Salisbury Fire said the Wellington Hills subdivision and Sacred Heart Church both had severe flash flooding and several rescues.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury emergency crews responded to multiple water rescue calls after flash flooding in the area Monday. Crews responded to the north side of Salisbury along Jake Alexander Boulevard.

The Salisbury Fire Department said fire crews joined the Special Ops Task Force to assist in "several water rescues" in some of the areas with severe flash flooding. Salisbury Fire said the Wellington Hills subdivision and Sacred Heart Church were among the places with severe flash flooding and several water rescues.

The department has not released how many water rescues happened in total due to the flash flooding. Salisbury Fire has also not provided information on if those rescued are being treated for any injuries.

Photos shared with WCNC Charlotte show an apartment building inundated by floodwaters. At one point the water was so high it was up to the roof of some of the cars in a nearby parking lot.

Salisbury Fire confirmed that several vehicles were damaged as a result of the flash flooding, and said waters were starting to recede.

Busy afternoon for SFD and the Special Ops Task Force. Wellington Hills subdivision and Sacred Heart Church were just a couple of the areas that had severe flash flooding and several water rescues. Also several vehicles damaged. Waters are receding. pic.twitter.com/KSzAbdtEJq — Salisbury NC Fire (@SalisburyNCFire) August 31, 2020