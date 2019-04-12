GREENSBORO, N.C. — You see the famous red kettles outside several stores.

Sometimes, you might give some spare change or a few extra dollars you have.

But now, the Salvation Army of Greensboro needs you to take it one step further and volunteer to ring that bell.

"When we see change go into these kettles it could be pennies dimes, but that really goes to help people in need right here in our communities," said Capt. Matt Hedgren, core officer for Salvation Army of Greensboro.

He says they are 20 percent down from where they need to be in terms of total volunteers this year compared to last.

"Any volunteer groups that come to us and sign up or extremely helpful for us," he said.

The long term effects could hurt those who need help the most in the Salvation Army's many programs.

"Our goal for the season overall for Greensboro, we look to raise over $200,000 in this community," said Hedgren, "With trending where we are with our volunteers and a struggle, that could impact us anywhere between $30,000 and $40,000."

Hedgren says right now they've raised about $30,000.

Lloyd Bostian has been a volunteer bell ringer for 40 years. He's 91-years-old.

"I am community-oriented and I like things that make our community better and the world better," said Bostian.

He's hoping to see more people come out and volunteer to help the Salvation Army reach its goal.

"I just hope things continue to do good and I still remain on the giving side and not the receiving side," said Bostian.

If you'd like to sign up to volunteer, Hedgren says it's as simple as registering online.

Just head over to registertoring.com and fill out the information.

RELATED: 'It's pretty disappointing' | Thieves take off with 6 Salvation Army red kettles in Winston-Salem

RELATED: No cash for the red kettle? Salvation Army now taking mobile payments

RELATED: Salvation Army Holds Angel Tree and Red Kettle Campaign

RELATED: Salvation Army Partners With WFMY News 2 For Annual "Stuff A Stocking" Campaign