HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Salvation Army's Center of Hope in High Point is still closed and there's no timeline for when the shelter could reopen.

The building closed after it flooded last week due to heavy rain. The center's director says a couple inches of water got into the building, and they had to take up all the floors to prevent damage.

Families who were staying there are now at the Boys & Girls Club. Red Cross donated cots and linens, but they also need pillows, bottled water, and trash bags.

The Salvation Army is also in need of cleaning supplies once they are able to get back into their building.

