Samaritan's Purse airlifting supplies to Ukraine after dam collapse

Since the first day of the war, Samaritan’s Purse has distributed more than 173 million pounds of food, produced 15 million gallons of clean water, and treated more.

BOONE, N.C. — Friday, Samaritan's Purse will send its' DC-8 aircraft to Ukraine with supplies. Organization officials said they plan to transport more than 40,000 pounds of relief after a dam near the frontlines of the war collapsed.

The collapsed dam has caused severe flooding, shortages of drinking water, destroyed homes, and the threat of landmines washing into neighborhoods.

“As the war in Ukraine continues to bring suffering, destruction, and death, my heart breaks for the families who are caught in this crisis,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “And now thousands of families are dealing with the disaster of this severe flooding. We are sending these life-saving supplies in Jesus’ Name and want to remind the people of Ukraine that they have not been forgotten by God. Please pray for an end to this war and for our staff and partners who are working around the clock to minister to those affected by the recent floods.”

According to officials, the cargo plane will airlift additional resources such as blankets, hygiene kits, water filters, solar lights, and jerry cans. The DC-8 will land in Poland and then supplies will be trucked into Ukraine’s flood-affected Kherson region.

