Samaritan's Purse sends teams to Eastern Europe to help with Ukraine crisis

The Christian relief organization is sending disaster response specialists to Poland and Romania amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Samaritan's Purse, the Christian relief organization based in Boone, is sending disaster response specialists to Poland and Romania to help with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine including air raids of cities and military bases.

The disaster response specialists determine how the organization can help as a result of the invasion. According to Samaritan's Purse, each team has a medical staff member who works to identify any health needs that may be unable to be met by the local healthcare system. The organization said it has also prepared an emergency field hospital for overseas shipment if it is needed.

“Samaritan’s Purse has been closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine for weeks,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, in news release. “We have deployed members of our Disaster Assistance Response Team to surrounding countries and are standing ready to help meet emergency needs resulting from the crisis. Please join me in praying for the people of Ukraine and for this conflict to end quickly.”