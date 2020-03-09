Cute alert! Sand kitten born at North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo welcomed a cute addition to its feline family.
A rare sand cat was born at the zoo on Aug. 10.
Zoo officials said the kitten is small enough to fit into a teacup. The baby was born to mother Najma, three years old, and father Cosmo, five years old. This is the first kitten for the pair.
Mom and kitten are in a quiet, non-public viewing area and have minimal contact with staff and keepers. They live in the desert habitat, which is currently closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, the zoo said in a release.
PHOTOS: Sand cat kitten born at NC Zoo
Sand cats are one of the world's smallest feline species, weighing from four to eight pounds on average. They hunt snakes and rodents in the desert.
The NC Zoo is one of only 13 Association of Zoos and Aquariums (ACA) facilities to have sand cats.