Cute alert! Sand kitten born at North Carolina Zoo

Zoo officials say the baby is small enough to fit into a teacup! Mom and kitten are doing well in a non-public habitat.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo welcomed a cute addition to its feline family.

A rare sand cat was born at the zoo on Aug. 10.

Zoo officials said the kitten is small enough to fit into a teacup. The baby was born to mother Najma, three years old, and father Cosmo, five years old. This is the first kitten for the pair.

Mom and kitten are in a quiet, non-public viewing area and have minimal contact with staff and keepers. They live in the desert habitat, which is currently closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, the zoo said in a release.

PHOTOS: Sand cat kitten born at NC Zoo 1/6

Sand cats are one of the world's smallest feline species, weighing from four to eight pounds on average. They hunt snakes and rodents in the desert.