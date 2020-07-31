Sanitation workers rescue Winston-Salem homeowner from fire

According to Division Chief Darryl Sawyer, the fire started in a bedroom from faulty electrical equipment.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sanitation workers were able to help a homeowner get to safety after a fire broke out in Winston-Salem Friday morning. Winston-Salem fire tweeted that the fire happened on Blaze Street.

According to Division Chief Darryl Sawyer, the fire started in a bedroom from faulty electrical equipment.

Sawyer said the homeowner tried to put the fire out with a bucket of water but it didn't work.

Sanitation workers who were in the area at the time of the fire were able to get the homeowner out of the home to safety.