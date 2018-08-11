REIDSVILLE, NC (WFMY) - The North Carolina Secretary of Commerce announced a new company is coming to Rockingham County, bringing 24 new jobs and a $9 million investment.

Economic development announcement happening NOW in Reidsville @WFMY pic.twitter.com/TodfpltzIn — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) November 8, 2018

Sanritsu, a Japanese logistics company, was part of the economic development announcement Thursday morning. The company will service clients throughout the southeastern United States.

Sanritsu will bring manufacturing and warehouse facilities to Reidsville with the jobs having an average salary of $37,000. Jobs will be posted within the next year. The facility will be built on roughly a 20-acre plot of land in an industrial park.

“International companies like Sanritsu Logistics recognize North Carolina’s advantages for reaching customers in North America,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “Our dedicated workforce, strong business climate and robust transportation networks offer a winning combination for growing companies.”

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY