Want to get your Santa letter to the North Pole? Here's how!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again! So Santa along with his reindeer and elves at the North Pole, are getting prepared to bring and spread holiday cheer for all! That is, if your name doesn't appear on the naughty list.

Along with preparations, Santa has lots of letters to read and write and he wants to hear from you!

You can write Santa a letter but you need to hurry as there are some deadlines to get letters in the mail.

All you have to do is write Santa a letter and drop it off, email it, or mail it depending on where you live!

If your organization is collecting Santa letters and you want to be included on the list send an email with all the details to news@wfmy.com

USPS

USPS Operation Santa is nationwide for the first time! You can click here to find out how to send your letter.

GREENSBORO

Letters have to be in by November 30, you can also e-mail your letter to Santa.Claus@greensboro-nc.gov

Santa Letter Drop-Off Locations:

Brown Recreation Center 302 E. Vandalia Rd.

Glenwood Recreation Center 2010 Coliseum Blvd.

Greensboro Cultural Center 200 N. Davie St.

Griffin Recreation Center 5301 Hilltop Rd.