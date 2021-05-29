Saturday Severe Weather: Wrecks, trees down, and hail

A tree has been reported down on the the street on Davis Mill Rd. in Pleasant Garden, and firefighters are not able to remove the tree at this time due to hail.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Severe weather on Saturday has created dangerous conditions on the roads in the Piedmont-Triad.

According to Guilford Metro 911, there have been 14 wrecks reported since rainfall began around 2 p.m. There have been additional reports of hydroplaning. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

A tree has been reported down on the the street on Davis Mill Rd. in Pleasant Garden, and firefighters are not able to remove the tree at this time due to hail.

Another tree has been reported down on Hunt Road in Pleasant Garden blocking one lane of traffic.