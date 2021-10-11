Sauratown Mountain wildfire is 95% contained in Stokes Co.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video captures ash falling from wildfire in Stokes Co. last week.
Fire officials are making progress on the Sauratown Mountain wildfire in Stokes County.
The North Carolina Forest Service said the wildfire is 95% contained. They said helicopter water drops and focusing on hot spots played a significate role in helping to contain the wildfire. No homes or businesses have been damaged by the wildfire. Investigators said an abandoned campfire started it, last Tuesday.
They're still looking for who's responsible. The forest service will continue to monitor the wildfire until it’s completely contained.