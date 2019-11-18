NORTH CAROLINA, USA — State Superintendent Mark Johnson is rolling out a new anonymous 'Say Something' tip app in all North Carolina schools.

Superintendent Johnson has been visiting schools across the state for training sessions.

Rockingham County Schools held a training earlier in November. A representative for Johnson says it should be fully implemented in all schools by January.

WFMY News 2 has called other Triad school districts to find out when the training will be held. We are waiting to hear back.

The state education agency has contracted with Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) to provide a statewide Say Something Anonymous Reporting System in the 2019-20 school year. The Say Something program, including an anonymous mobile tip app, is a school safety program designed to change and save lives by teaching students, educators, and administrators how to recognize the signs and signals of those who may be at risk of hurting themselves or others and to anonymously report this information through the mobile tip app, the website or the telephone crisis hotline.

"Students play a critical role in helping to keep schools safe," Johnson said. "They may see and hear concerns that adults need to know about but may be reluctant to report it. With the Say Something program, middle and high school students will better understand what warning signs to look for and when and how to report important tips through an app. Making this app available will be an important part of our efforts to make schools safer."

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is holding 'know the signs' training sessions across the state in relation to the app.

Through the Say Something program, students, parents, educators and others can download the app and share school safety concerns with school administrators and school resource officers at schools, who will respond appropriately. More than 5,100 schools nationwide are currently using Sandy Hook Promise's anonymous reporting system.

North Carolina will be the second statewide partnership for Sandy Hook Promise, with implementation of an anonymous reporting system that will encourage student participation in protecting themselves and their peers. (Pennsylvania began using the anonymous reporting platform in January.)