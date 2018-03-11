ATLANTA -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has now extended the deadline to apply for physical disaster damages in North Carolina.

Businesses and others with physical damages caused by Hurricane Florence on Sept. 7 - 29, 2018, can apply for SBA low-interest disaster loans before the Dec. 13, 2018 deadline.

The SBA also announced the relocation of a Business Recovery Center from the Old Columbus County Board of Elections Building, 50 Legion Drive, Suite A, Whiteville, NC 28472 (last day of operation Saturday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.) to the Columbus County Community Farmers Market, 132 Government Complex Road, Whiteville, NC 28472.

Cumberland County

Columbus County Community Farmers Market

132 Government Complex Road Whiteville, NC 28472

Opens: Monday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SBA representatives at the center can provide information about disaster loans, answer questions, and aid businesses in completing the SBA application.

The disaster declaration covers the North Carolina counties of Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Chatham, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Durham, Greene, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Orange, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Union, Wayne and Wilson; for economic injury only in the contiguous North Carolina counties of Alamance, Cabarrus, Caswell, Dare, Davidson, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Martin, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Nash, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Stanly, Stokes, Tyrrell, Wake and Washington; and the contiguous South Carolina counties of Chesterfield, Dillon, Horry, Lancaster and Marlboro.

SBA disaster loans can be obtained for businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to cover uninsured losses from the disaster.

Interest rates are as low as 3.675 percent for businesses, 2.5 percent for private nonprofit organizations, and 2.0 percent for homeowners and renters. Loan terms can be up to 30 years.

The deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 13, 2018. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 14, 2019.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

Further details on the locations of Disaster Recovery Centers and the loan application process can be obtained by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an e-mail to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

