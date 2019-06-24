NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Two Midlands boys donated their lemonade stand sales on Saturday to a Newberry County deputy who lost her home to a fire earlier this month.

Two South Carolina deputies and their children lost their home in a Newberry house fire on June 2. Newberry County deputy Amanda Carter and her spouse, who is a Laurens County deputy, have five children.

Fast forward to Saturday when Jack and Luke Hughes had a lemonade stand. Jack and Luke told their parents, Nikki Perry Hughes and Mike Hughes, they wanted to donate the proceeds to Deputy Carter because they had been worried that Deputy Carter's children would not have toys.

Deputy Carter stopped by to thank them and 'deputized' both boys.

