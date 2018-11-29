GREENSBORO, N.C. -- SC Johnson is closing its Greensboro facility by next year, according to a company spokesperson.

The company says as part of SC Johnson Professional's business strategies, they have decided to close the Greensboro location by August 2019.

Twenty-three employees will be affected by the closure.

The company says outplacement support will be provided to the employees.

