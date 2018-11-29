GREENSBORO, N.C. -- SC Johnson is closing its Greensboro facility by next year, according to a company spokesperson.
The company says as part of SC Johnson Professional's business strategies, they have decided to close the Greensboro location by August 2019.
Twenty-three employees will be affected by the closure.
The company says outplacement support will be provided to the employees.
Related Stories:
Need a Job? FedEx is Hiring Package Handlers in Greensboro
Advance Auto Parts Moving Headquarters to NC, Creating Significant Jobs
Sanritsu Bringing $9M Investment, 24 Jobs to Rockingham County
20 New Jobs with Average Wage Above $60K Coming to NC's New Era Polymers Plant
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users