RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a man who they say broke his son's arm while attempting to paddle him.

Officers charged 32-year-old Antonio Singleton with unlawful conduct toward a child.

According to deputies, they got a call from the hospital Sunday of an assault on a 12-year-old child. The doctor told officers the boy had a fractured arm.

Deputies say according to the information they got from the doctor, Singleton was trying to paddle the boy on the rear end. The child reached around with his arm to cover himself from the strikes, deputies say, and the paddle hit him in the arm.

The injury happened on Saturday. The father told the doctor, deputies say, that he noticed the child's arm swelling up, and wrapped it and gave him Tylenol. When he got home from work the next day, however, the father told the doctor the swelling hadn't gone down.

Deputies say the father appeared distraught and apologetic, and said he would never hurt his children. The 12-year-old and two of his other children were taken into Department of Social Services custody.

OTHER STORIES

North Carolina Bill Would Ban Corporal Punishment in Schools

California Lawmaker Arrested After Daughter Reports Spanking to Teacher