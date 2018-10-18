Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Riverbanks Zoo has yet another baby--this time, it's a new little gorilla.

The zoo said Wednesday that mom Macy and dad Cenzoo welcomed the infant at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. The birth grew the family group of western lowland gorillas at the zoo to six.

Related: We’re All ‘In Our Feelings’ Over This NC Zoo’s Bison Named Lucy

So far, everyone involved appears to be healthy.

"The first 72-hours post-partum are the most critical; however, both mom and infant appear to be doing well," said Sue Pfaff, curator of mammals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. "The baby's eyes are open, the infant looks alert, and the entire family troop is adapting well to the newest member."

Related: When It’s a Snow Day at the NC Zoo, the Polar Bears will Play!

Macy's half-sister Kazi also delivered a healthy infant back in June. The nearly 5-month-old gorilla was the first to be raised at Riverbanks in the Zoo's 44-year history.

Macy lost her previous baby shortly after birth in May of 2017.

Riverbanks Zoo

"We are so excited for Macy," Pfaff said. "The loss of her first infant last May was heartbreaking, but we knew in our hearts that she would have the opportunity to be a mother again, and we are thrilled to share this with the community."

Related: NC Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Rhino In Less Than Two Weeks On Friday The 13th

Gorillas usually give birth to one offspring at a time following a gestation period of about 8.5 months. Infants typically stay close to mom until they are weaned at about three years old.

Western lowland gorillas are found in the tropical rainforests of West Africa. They live on mountain floors and secondary forests with damp, hot climates, similar to a South Carolina summer. In the wild, gorillas feed on plants, leaves, bark, stems, roots, vines and bamboo.

Gorilla Base Camp will be closed to guests for the next several days while the family troop enjoys time together indoors. Guests, however, will have an opportunity to see Patrick, Riverbanks' other male silverback, on exhibit daily.

© 2018 WLTX