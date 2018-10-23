Florence, SC (WLTX) - The man accused of opening fire on seven South Carolina law enforcement officers is now facing two murder charges.

Frederick T. Hopkins, 74, was initially charged with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder in connection to the ambush of three Florence County Sheriff's deputies and four Florence Police officers on October 3.

Hopkins' first murder charge came after 52-year-old Sgt. Terrence Carraway of the Florence Police Department died as a result of the shooting earlier this month.

When Farrah Turner, an investigator and deputy for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, died Monday, one of the attempted murder charges was upgraded to murder. Turner died weeks after the shooting, and after enduring several surgeries — she was scheduled to undergo her 9th Monday, according to a GoFundMe page.

Related: 2nd Law Enforcement Officer Dies From Florence, SC Ambush

Six officers, including Turner, were injured during the shooting in front of Hopkins' home in the Vintage Place neighborhood in Florence. Two Florence County officers, Arie Davis and Sarah Miller, were the last to be released from the hospital last week.

RELATED | Terrence Carraway, Fallen SC Officer, Remembered As Kind, Brave At Memorial

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said it took 13 days to process what he's described as a "massive" crime scene, which Lott estimated was six blocks long and 100 yards wide. Officers also had to search every inch of the Hopkins' home, which is about 6,500 square feet.

Lott said when they searched the home, they found two military-style assault rifles and a handgun which they believed were used in the shooting. But when officers keep looking, they found 126 additional guns inside the residence.

RELATED | 129 Guns Found in Home of Suspect Accused of Shooting 7 SC Officers

Arrangements had been made in advance to interview Frederick Hopkins' son, 28-year-old Seth Hopkins, regarding sexual assault claims, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office. Frederick reportedly began firing when officers arrived, an continued as more officers responded.

Seth is also facing charges for first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

RELATED | Suspect 'Ambushed' 7 South Carolina Officers That He Shot, Sheriff Says

© 2018 WLTX