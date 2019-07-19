DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about a door-to-door tax scam. Investigators said people are going house-to-house saying they're with the Tax Department and that they are there to collect taxes.

However, investigators said the tax department does go out and collect taxes but they're always escorted by the Sheriff's Office and will be driving in a County Vehicle.

If you have been the victim of this or similar scam, call 336-242-2105.

