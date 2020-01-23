FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — You pick up the phone and the person on the other end tells you that you missed jury duty and owe the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office money.

Maybe it sounds a little fishy but the name they give you is the name of an actual sheriff's office employee so maybe it's a little more believable.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says don't fall for it--it's a scam.

Officials say court officers and deputies never ask for payment after failure to appear for jury duty.

In a post on the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies say the best thing to do if you get one of these calls is to call the sheriff's office.

