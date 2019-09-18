ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies arrested and charged a woman accused of scamming a Mebane woman out of $2,000. They say Kofoworola Oluseye posed as "Jennifer Hunter" to buy items valued around $360 from the victim's Scentsy business account back in July.

Investigators say the scammer told the victim she was deaf and could not use a telephone nor did she use credit cards, and wanted to write a check to the victim via a co-worker.

The victim received a $2,500 check with the name "Joseph Butler" on it, so deputies say Oluseye then asked the victim to pay her back $2,000 after she gave too much money for her items. Oluseye gave the victim information to her personal bank account to deposit the money.

Investigators say Oluseye tried to make more purchases on the same account, but instead wanted to pay with Amazon gift cards. The victim says that's when she knew she was being scammed. She contacted deputies about the scam on July 1st.

Investigators tracked the money and payroll deposits being withdrawn at ATMs in Maryland close to where Oluseye lives. They say the bank records showed large deposits going into the account and then being transferred to overseas account in Africa by way of a "WAVE" app as well as a money service called "BOSSREVOLUTIONMONEYXFE."

Investigators also got another report similar to this one that had the same deposit information. They were able to connect Kofoworola Oluseye to the scams.

Oluseye's brother reported she left the country and was in Nigeria flying back to the U.S in late August. Officials arrested her in Michigan, and she was extradited to North Carolina.

She is now in Alamance County jail on a $50,000 bond. She faces multiple charges including identify theft.

