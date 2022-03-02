Scammer poses as deputy in jury duty gift card scam in Alamance County, sheriff says

The Sheriff's office said they DO NOT call anyone if they missed jury duty, nor will they ask for money.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — If you received a phone call from someone saying they are a deputy with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office and the caller asks for money in any form, it is a SCAM!

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said people in Alamance County reported calls about someone claiming to be a deputy from the sheriff's office. The caller then tells them they have an order for their arrest for missing jury duty. Then they try to make you buy a gift card with a certain amount of money and give them the number on the card to avoid jail time.

The Sheriff's office said they DO NOT call anyone if they've missed jury duty, nor will they ask for money.

Deputies are advising people not to give any personal information and hang up if they call. They also said to block their calls if you get them.