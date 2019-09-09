CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thrill-seekers and halloween-enthusiasts get excited because the opening of SCarowinds is this week!

Starting this Friday the 13th, Carowinds will transform into a "scream park" after dark. This annual event will have all of your favorite rides and the chills of terrifying haunted attractions and shows.

SCarowinds is the Carolinas’ largest and most immersive Halloween event, according to Carowinds, and six new scare zones and shows are sure to up the thrill factor.

SCarowinds was just nominated as one of the best theme park Halloween events in the U.S. USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards.

Passes for SCarowinds start at just $32. You can also grab a SCarowinds pass which gets you get unlimited visits to SCarwoinds for just $70. Click here for more ticket information.

Opening night of SCarowinds features a blood drive from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

