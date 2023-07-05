x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Schisler Drive closed for investigation

Police said Schisler Drive is closed due to a joint investigation between the Greensboro Police Department and the Greensboro Fire Department.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Schisler Drive is closed for an investigation in Greensboro Sunday.

Greensboro police said Schisler Drive is closed between Franklin Blvd and Chavis Avenue due to a joint investigation between the Greensboro Police Department and the Greensboro Fire Department.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out