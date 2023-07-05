Schisler Drive closed for investigation

Police said Schisler Drive is closed due to a joint investigation between the Greensboro Police Department and the Greensboro Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Schisler Drive is closed for an investigation in Greensboro Sunday.

Greensboro police said Schisler Drive is closed between Franklin Blvd and Chavis Avenue due to a joint investigation between the Greensboro Police Department and the Greensboro Fire Department.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.