LIST | Scholarships and internships in the Triad

Most students start college in the fall, so the majority of scholarship deadlines are centered around the spring.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lot goes into getting ready for college. Students and parents are focused on final exams, college applications, and graduation. Taking the step towards higher education also involves securing the proper financial support. Most students will start college in the fall, so the majority of scholarship deadlines are centered around the spring. There are several organizations offering students financial aid and internship opportunities in the Triad.

SCHOLARSHIPS

Shift_ed

Shift_ed offers several scholarships for Guilford County School graduates. With their 4th annual March Madness program they are encouraging graduating seniors to apply. Not only do students get a chance to win, but the school with the most percentage of seniors registered will win $2,000 for their counseling department. Each senior at the winning school participating in the competition will get a prize too. Click here to start applying.

Winston-Salem Foundation

The Winston-Salem Foundation has more than 140 scholarship funds available across a wide range of areas — no matter the GPA, high school, or college plans. Click this link for a list of opportunities.

Scales-Eversley Memorial Scholarship

A $1,000 scholarship is available for African-American high school seniors in Forsyth County. Students must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher and commit to one of the four accredited four-year Historically Black Colleges and Universities. To see the full list of requirements click here.

INTERNSHIPS

NCDOT HBCU/MSI Internship and Fellowship Programs

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is offering internships and fellowships to students and alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and minority-serving institutions. Participants will receive hands-on work experience with NCDOT and professional development opportunities such as networking and building resumes. The deadline to apply is March 31. For more information visit this website.

