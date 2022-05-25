x
Accident involving school bus in Alamance County

Burlington police said there were minor injuries to a few students and other drivers.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Williams High School bus was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon, according to Alamance Burlington School System.

Fire crews are on the scene of a crash that happened at Alamance Road and Hatchery Road. Burlington police said there were minor injuries to a few students and other drivers. 

This story is developing. 

WFMY News 2 is working to bring you more updates about this accident. 

