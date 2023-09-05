School bus involved in crash along Hilltop Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A school bus and a car are involved in a crash along Hilltop Road and Fairfax Road in Greensboro, according to Greensboro Fire Chief Dwayne Church.
The call about the crash came in shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The driver in the car suffered minor injuries. There are no reported injuries from any of the students on the bus.
The number of students on board are unknown at this time.
This story is developing. Stay with us for updates.
