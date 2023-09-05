School bus involved in crash along Hilltop Road in Greensboro

Greensboro Fire Department said the driver in the car suffered minor injuries. There are no reported injuries from any of the students on the bus.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A school bus and a car are involved in a crash along Hilltop Road and Fairfax Road in Greensboro, according to Greensboro Fire Chief Dwayne Church.

The call about the crash came in shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The driver in the car suffered minor injuries. There are no reported injuries from any of the students on the bus.

The number of students on board are unknown at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with us for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.