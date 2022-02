Merritt Drive is down to one lane both ways near Green Point Drive, police said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County Schools bus crashed with a pickup truck in Greensboro Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. Greensboro police said Merritt Drive is down to one lane both ways near Green Point Drive because of the accident.

A GCS official at the scene said no one was hurt and the students were put on a different bus.

The pickup truck was towed away.

#Breaking crash involving a Guilford County school bus on Merritt and Greenpoint Drive in Greensboro. Working to get more details avoid the area if you can. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/vHmjbJwyW3 — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) February 15, 2022