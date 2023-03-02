x
High Point school bus involved in head-on crash

High Point Fire Department said minor injuries were reported.
Credit: High Point Fire Department

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point school bus was involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to the High Point Fire Department.

Engine 8 along with Truck 2 responded to a traffic accident involving the school bus where minor injuries were reported. 

This story is developing as we learn more about the crash. 

