School bus crash in Lexington injures 1

A school bus crash in Lexington injured at least one person Monday morning.

State troopers said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Double Spring Lane at Arnold Drive.

Troopers said the 19-year-old driver of an SUV crossed the center lane and crashed head on with the bus.

Highway Patrol said five people were on the bus, including three kids, the driver and a school official.