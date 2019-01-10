North Carolina State Troopers are investigating a school bus crash in Rockingham County. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on NC 68 and Sylvania road near the Guildford County border, according to NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Rockingham County Schools says the bus was transporting 17 Rockingham County School students from Huntsville Elementary School. There were also two adults on board.

The bus was operated by the Operation Xcel Learning Center.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, a truck driving North on 68 collided with the bus causing it to overturn.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash, however, the driver of the truck and students were taken to Cone Health for evaluation.

