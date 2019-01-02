HENRY COUNTY, Virginia -- A Henry County school bus driver and a school bus aide are accused of assaulting a 10-year-old.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office says it received a complaint in December about a child being assaulted while riding a school bus.

Investigators say the bus driver, 70-year-old Margaret M. Thompson, and the bus aide, 70-year-old Carolyn G. Noel, both assaulted the child twice on November 15. They say Noel assaulted the child another time on October 26.

Deputies say the child did not have any physical injuries during the assaults.

The women were indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury this week. Thompson is charged with 2 counts of assault and battery. Noel is charged with 3 counts of assault and battery.

Thompson and Noel were released from jail on bond.