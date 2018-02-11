THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) – A Davidson County Schools bus driver has been cited following a crash that injured five students.

The crash happened around 7:25 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Glendale Avenue and Decker Road in Thomasville.

Five students were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries including two high and three middle schoolers. The students have all been released from area hospitals.

The school bus was carrying students from Central Davidson Middle and Central Davidson High Schools.

The school bus driver was cited for Failure to Yield.

